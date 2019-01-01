Cher apologises to Canadian fans for cancelled show

Cher has apologised to fans after illness forced her to cancel her planned show in Winnipeg, Canada on Tuesday night (21May19).

The Believe hitmaker pulled out of the gig at the last minute due to a "sudden short term illness", leaving thousands of fans who'd already arrived at the city's Bell MTS Place furious.

The following day, the 73-year-old took to Twitter to apologise to fans, and insisted the next date on her Here We Go Again Tour in Saskatoon, Canada on Thursday will go ahead as planned.

"My Deepest Apologies To...My Fans In Winnipeg," she wrote. "I Am Literally (heartbroken emoji) Because I Had To...Cancel. It TRULY Hurts Me To.. Disappoint Fans Who Are Excited About Coming To See My Show. (kiss emoji)."

"Ps I will be on stage tomorrow nite (sic)in Saskatoon. Pss.Once again Winnipeg.. I am sad beyond belief," she added.

Nile Rodgers and Chic, who were also on the bill, performed their set as planned, and bosses at the venue have since told ticketholders the concert will be rescheduled.

After his performance, Nile shared a get well soon tweet with the sick star, and the I Found Someone hitmaker's fans also took to social media to wish the her well.

"It's all right Cher. Your health is what matters most. We love you!" one wrote, while another added, "So happy you must be feeling better! You do SO much for us! Please take care of yourself! We will still be here for you!"

A new date is yet to be announced.