Ed Sheeran releasing collaborations album

Ed Sheeran's next album will be comprised solely of collaborations.

The Shape of You hitmaker announced on Thursday that his new record, No.6 Collaborations Project, will be released on 12 July and serve as a follow-up to his 2011 EP, No.5 Collaborations Project.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year," he explained in the Instagram caption alongside the new album's cover. "I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It's available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time."

The British singer also shared the track listing, but the names of his collaborators have been crossed out so they remain a surprise, with the exception of songs that have already been announced or released, such as I Don't Care with Justin Bieber and Cross Me with Chance the Rapper and U.S. hip-hop star PnB Rock.

Titles for the 15 tracks include Take Me Back to London, Remember the Name, I Don't Want Your Money, and Way to Break My Heart.

Ed had teased the project hours before the announcement by sharing a screengrab of an old tweet on his Instagram Stories. In 2012, he had tweeted, "No.5 collaborations project was so fun making, just re-listening to it now. I'm gonna make another. No. 6."

The 28-year-old will still be on tour in support of his 2017 album ÷ (Divide) when the new album is released. The trek is set to conclude in Ipswich, England on 26 August.