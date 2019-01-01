Billie Eilish: 'I'm still learning to take care of my mental health'

Billie Eilish has opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles in a new public service announcement video.

In the clip, which was made for mental health initiative Seize the Awkward in partnership with the Ad Council, the Bury a Friend hitmaker confessed she's still learning to practice good self-care.

"I think when people hear 'Remember to take care of your mental health', they think that everyone else is, and that is not at all accurate," the star reflected. "You know, for me I'm trying to learn still to make sure that I stay OK."

The 17-year-old went on to urge fans who might be struggling themselves to speak out, and assured them there's no shame in seeking help.

"It doesn't make you weak to ask for help. It doesn't. It doesn't make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist. It shouldn't make you feel weak to ask anyone for help," she added. "And you should be able to ask anyone for help, everyone has to help someone if they need it. You know, starting that conversation, you don't have to make it super serious right away, you know, you say, 'How are you feeling? Like, are you OK?'"

Billie previously shared her struggle with depression and night terrors during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, and confessed her battle with mental health has been a lifelong challenge.

"Depression has controlled sort of like everything in my life," she told the host. "For my whole life, I've kind of always been a melancholy person."