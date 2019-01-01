Mark Ronson 'nervous' about confronting divorce on new album

Mark Ronson found opening up about his divorce from French actress Josephine de La Baume on his new album challenging.

The couple separated in 2017 after almost six years of marriage, and the musician admitted in an interview for ES Magazine he was initially reluctant to channel his divorce into new music.

"I was nervous to confront what I needed to do, and I didn’t know what it would sound like," Ronson shared. "I don’t really write from a very personal place, my songs are usually unified by a sonic process or something conceptual."

Despite his reservations, the Uptown Funk star ended up writing several songs about the split, and claimed exploring the subject ultimately benefited his music.

"If you are going to go through something devastating, then at least you are going to get something to improve your art by," the 43-year-old reflected. "I am not saying everyone should go through hell to get their s**t better, but the music I am drawn to is this kind of music."

The Oscar-winning producer went on to admit that he's happy with the way the new record turned out, and claimed it's his best so far.

"This record is so far and beyond the rest of my records, that if everyone said it sucked, it would still be okay," he enthused.

Ronson's new album Late Night Feelings features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Lykke Li, and is slated for release on 21 June.