Geri Horner returns to redhead roots ahead of Spice Girls reunion tour

Ginger Spice Geri Horner has returned to her redhead roots ahead of the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour.

The 46-year-old earned her famous nickname thanks to her fiery locks at the height of the band's fame in the '90s. Since then, she's gone through a series of style transformations, most recently sporting a strawberry blonde hue, but has now returned to the hair colour that made her famous ahead of her return to the stage alongside bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C on Friday night (24May19).

Geri achieved the new look with her stylists' help and a home dye kit by L'Oreal.

In an video taken in her kitchen, Geri sat with a towel on her head before the big reveal, and said: "I haven’t had ginger hair for over 20 years so I’m a bit scared. I was keen to go back to a coppery ginger shade the fans know and love."

But the mother-of-two needn't have worried, as she showed off her stunning transformation in a series of gorgeous pictures.

"Geri wanted to update her classic look with something a little more refined," a source told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "It’s still Ginger Spice – just grown up."

The group will be making their highly-anticipated return to the stage in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night. Preparations for the tour haven't been easy, however, with rumours of a rift between Geri and Mel B emerging after Scary Spice revealed details of a tryst she and her bandmate had enjoyed in their heyday.

However, Geri hit back at the feud claims during a recent interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper, in which she insisted critics of the band can "f**k off".

"Our relationship is really good. We’ve all been really positive, so it’s nice. It’s natural. I’m really happy, everyone’s happy," she shared. "We’re having a blast. It’s an absolute laugh."