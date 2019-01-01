Rihanna has moved to London

Rihanna has been secretly living in London since earlier this year.

The Work singer, who was born in Barbados and moved to the U.S. to pursue a music career, sent her English fans wild when it was revealed that she was living in the British capital during her interview with The New York Times' T magazine.

When asked by the interviewer what she appreciates about London, the 31-year-old replied, "Walking around the block," and added that she has to "keep it a little incognito" to avoid being recognised.

The reporter expressed their surprise at the global superstar being able to freely wander around because they had to "shut everything down" in preparation for her interview at the chocolate shop, Dark Sugars Cocoa House, and Rihanna explained it was not a typical day in April.

"No! This is not a regular day in London. It's a bank holiday. Everyone's out. It's insane," Rihanna replied.

The Fenty Beauty mogul even gave fans a little hint about where she could be living in the capital, by adding, "The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive. It could literally be walking outside in the sun. That makes me happy. Like going to the grocery store - you know, there's a cute little Jamaican market near where I live right now."

Fans freaked out at the news on Twitter, with one writing, "I suggest a hunt for our Queen and a march to return her to her throne at Buckingham Palace," another posting, "RIHANNA LIVES IN LONDON it is now my life mission to find her," and a third tweeting, "Rihanna living in London is single-handedly the greatest thing the UK has ever accomplished."

Her fans had recently gone wild after the singer posted a picture and a reusable shopping bag from U.K. supermarket Sainsbury's was spotted in the background.

According to the publication, Rihanna moved to London earlier this year to be closer to the team working on her new luxury fashion label Fenty, which is designed in Paris and manufactured in Italy. Her boyfriend Hassan Jameel reportedly lives in London too.