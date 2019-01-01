NEWS Natalie Portman denies dating 'creepy' Moby as a teenager Newsdesk Share with :







Natalie Portman has denied she ever dated Moby, insisting he was simply "a much older man being creepy with me".



In his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart, the 53-year-old musician claimed the Black Swan star flirted with him in his dressing room after a show when he was 33 and she was 20. They then allegedly began dating and he "tried to be her boyfriend", but she broke things off after meeting someone else.



In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actress disputed his version of events and insisted she was only 18 and fresh out of high school when they met.



"I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," she said.



"I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, 'Let's be friends.' He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate."



The 37-year-old went on to blast staff at Moby's book publisher Faber and Faber for not checking his claims before the memoir came out earlier this month.



"There was no fact checking from him or his publisher - it almost feels deliberate," she continued. "That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn't the case. There are many factual errors and inventions."



Moby, who had previously mentioned their alleged relationship in an interview in 2008, wrote in his memoir that he couldn't fathom why a "beautiful movie star" would be interested in "a bald binge drinker" and was relieved when she broke up with him.



"I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she'd met somebody else. I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was," he said.