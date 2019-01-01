Aaron Carter: 'Michael Jackson wasn't sexually inappropriate with me'

Aaron Carter has denied his revelation that Michael Jackson was "inappropriate" with him involved anything sexual.

The 31-year-old I Want Candy hitmaker, who befriended Jackson when he was a child star, appeared in a trailer for the upcoming series of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and said: "Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy. He never did anything that was inappropriate..." before adding, "Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

Fans quickly began speculating about the nature of the incident, but Aaron later took to his social media to set the record straight about what he had meant.

"I'm sorry but where in the definition (of) 'inappropriate' does it mention sexual misconduct?" he wrote.

Jackson was accused of child molestation by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the documentary Leaving Neverland earlier this year.

Aaron continued his series of tweets to insist that he'd been hoping to show that Jackson hadn't been sexually inappropriate with him - not that he had.

"My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael," he continued. "He was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn't (sic).

"In my opinion it WAS a Little inappropriate what's the problem with that?... I'm not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn't f**king do anything sexual! Are you all this stupid? Honestly?"

As his followers continued to question Aaron about his remark, the star continued to respond, adding that his story, which he will tell in full in his upcoming memoir, "validates (Jackson) didn't do anything," and insisting that he in "no way shape or form accused him of being a child molester."