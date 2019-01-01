NEWS Cardi B pulls shows amid plastic surgery complications Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B has postponed a series of shows amid reports of complications relating to her recent cosmetic surgery procedures.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was due to perform in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday night (21May19), but the gig has been cancelled hours before showtime, according to local news station KVIA-TV.



She has also pulled out of plans to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday night (24May19), and has postponed two other concerts scheduled to take place in Syracuse and Saratoga Springs, New York over America's Memorial Day holiday weekend (25-27May19).



Promoters at Live Nation have claimed the Texas and New York dates were pushed back due to "circumstances beyond her control," while sources tell TMZ health concerns were behind Cardi's cancellations.



Earlier this month (May19), the rapper revealed she had recently undergone breast augmentation and liposuction surgery following the birth of her first child, daughter Kulture, last summer (18).



However, she refused to take time off to recover from the procedures, and instead pressed on with her busy schedule, even telling fans she should have delayed her 5 May gig in Memphis, Tennessee because "moving too much" could mess up her liposuction, which she has since described as a "long, hard process".



The constant travelling and performing appears to have taken its toll on Cardi's post-surgery health, reportedly causing her body to swell, and doctors have now recommended she take two weeks off to fully rest and recuperate.



The star, who is married to Migos rapper Offset, has yet to comment on the claims.