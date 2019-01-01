Marc Anthony: 'Alex Rodriguez never has a bad moment'

Marc Anthony has shared his thoughts on the invasive photo of basketball ace Alex Rodriguez sitting on the toilet that went viral on social media.

The snap of the former sportsman, which circulated on Twitter last week (ends19May19), was shot through the window of the New York apartment the athlete shares with his actress/singer fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The musician, who shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer, discussed the photo during an interview with iHeartLatino host Enrique Santos on his nationally syndicated TU 94.9 morning show on Monday (20May).

When asked what he thought about the image, the star quipped: "He never has a bad moment."

"It sets a bad precedent, but honestly, he looked good in that shirt," the 50-year-old star added. "Oh, if you are going to a bathroom in a Tom Ford shirt, do it, bro."

Marc also opened up about a video the On The Floor hitmaker shared on social media last week, in which their daughter performed a cover of Alicia Keys's hit If I Ain't Got You, and confessed he'd be happy for her to follow in her parents' musical footsteps because she's "passionate" about it.

"Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for (Emme) as it has done for me," he shared. "And if that is what she wants to do… well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.

"That was the response she gave me (and) it was the correct one," he concluded.