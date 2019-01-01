NEWS Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wants Arya Stark to lead Game of Thrones sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has called on fans to petition Game of Thrones producers to commission a sequel based around Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark.



The beloved HBO fantasy series came to an end on Sunday, but fans of the show will soon be able to return to author George R.R. Martin's fantasy world as one prequel has already been ordered and four others are reportedly in development.



Nikolaj, who played conflicted nobleman Jaime Lannister in all eight series, has his own idea for a spin-off featuring Maisie's character, noblewoman-turned-assassin Arya Stark.



Calling on fans to demand HBO chiefs order an Arya-based sequel, he said in an Instagram video: "I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about the sequel? With Arya? How about - I'm just throwing something out here - how about a petition? An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark."



The new show wouldn't feature Nikolaj, 48, as Jaime was killed off in the penultimate episode of the programme, but Arya was one of those to survive the final series, having sailed off into the sunset to find out what is west of Westeros.



Fans have already taken up the star's suggestion, starting several petitions demanding Arya get her own sequel, although by Tuesday morning none had more than a thousand signatures, paling in comparison to the headline-grabbing petition which was recently set up to demand the final season be reshot.



Maisie, 22, is yet to publicly comment on whether she'd be prepared to sign up for a new Game of Thrones series.