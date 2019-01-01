NEWS Adam Lambert: 'I have a lot of different moods and energies in the album all living in this Velvet world' Newsdesk Share with :







International superstar Adam Lambert sat down with Hunger Magazine to discuss his highly anticipated fourth album ‘Velvet’, his journey into the public eye and huge success fronting Queen - accompanying pictures by Rankin. Adam Lambert has just released ‘New Eyes , the first single from his upcoming fourth album ‘Velvet’. Last month, documentary ‘The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story', aired on ABC in the US and is due to hit UK and International screens this Summer.



On his upcoming album ‘Velvet’

"I look back on the last 10 years and in the past I’ve been confident but a lot more apprehensive when bringing out an album, but this time I’m just relieved and really calm about it. I believe in the music so much, I feel like I’ve followed my instincts and my intuition more than I ever have. Overall the album has more of an organic feel and you can hear all the instruments in it - I wanted to get on stage with a four-piece band and play. It’s not dependent on computerised sounds, there’s a lot more instruments going on."



On his first single ’New Eyes’

"The first song is called ‘New Eyes’; I have a lot of different moods and energies in the album all living in this Velvet world. I chose this song because of the message and the mood – it’s a romantic song about needing someone who you are so inspired by you see the whole world differently through their eyes.”



On working with Queen

"Once you figure out who is Queen – you realise they’ve been in your pop culture subconscious the whole time. They're one of those bands that their songs are so iconic that you might not know anything about them but you know the damn song! My favourite thing [about working with Queen] is collaborating and putting these concerts together and creating on stage – it’s super fulfilling and exciting.”



On his personal journey

"I was lucky enough to grow up in a really open family; they were really supportive of me when I came out at 18. Then I moved to LA and I became an adult and had my share of relationships and adventures and over the next ten years I had my own personal journey of identity and relationships. By the time I became a public figure I had already had 10 years to decide the man I wanted to be.”

