Rita Ora: 'Dating isn't my main priority'

Rita Ora is putting all her of her efforts into her music career, despite facing constant rumours about her love life.



The Poison hitmaker opened up about her personal life during an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper ahead of her U.K. leg of her Phoenix World Tour, and confessed she's put her plans for a family on hold for a while.



"I get linked with every man I'm seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn't my main priority," the 28-year-old star insisted. "But I don't want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future."



Rita also admitted that her extensive work commitments, combined with the speculation about her love life, make it difficult for her to settle down with anyone.



“I’ve found it’s too difficult to date someone," Rita shared. "If it’s too difficult, that really confirms it’s just not the right time."



The singer reportedly split from The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in March, and has also recently been romantically linked to Liam Payne.



But while the How We Do star admitted she is good friends with the 25-year-old, she dispelled all rumours of a potential romance with the One Direction star - with whom she teamed up with on track For You.



"It's unusual to see a guy and a girl as close friends and it's unusual for two famous people to have a connection and not have to hook up," she reflected. "I know people have said there's something with Liam Payne - and he's one of the best people I've ever met - but we've become such close friends."



The U.K. leg of the Phoenix World Tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.