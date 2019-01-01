Aaron Carter accuses Michael Jackson of inappropriate behaviour

Singer Aaron Carter has edged closer to revealing all about an inappropriate encounter with Michael Jackson when he was a kid.

The 31-year-old I Want Candy hitmaker, who befriended Jackson when he was a child star, referred to the alleged interaction on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, weeks after revealing he had a tale to tell about the King of Pop.

In a trailer for the upcoming season of the series, Aaron says, "Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy. He never did anything that was inappropriate..." before adding, "Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

He did not elaborate further on the statement.

Aaron's new comments emerge two months after he angrily defended Jackson against child molestation allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the documentary, Leaving Neverland.

At the time, he lashed out at Robson, accusing the choreographer of "stomping on an icon and a legend's grave".

But a month later, Carter revealed his intentions to come forward with new claims of "an experience" he had with the Thriller star in his memoir.

"I'm gonna be talking about that in the future...," he said in April. "I'm doing a book on my whole life and I think it's appropriate to put my story about my experience with Michael (in it). I'll always have his back though..."

It is not clear if Aaron will reveal all when Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs in America this summer.