Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to claim second week at Number 1

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are set to keep their place at the top of the UK's Official Singles Chart this week.



I Don't Care, which was co-written by the pair, is on course for a second stint at Number 1 after debuting at the top last Friday. The song marks Ed's sixth and Justin's seventh chart-topping single in the UK.



However, it's close at the top: Lil Nas X's Old Town Road is holding firm at Number 2 and is currently 6,000 combined sales behind I Don't Care.



Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi could have three songs in the Top 10 following the release of his debut album Divinely Uninspired to A Hellish Extent. Someone You Loved rebounds one place to Number 3, current track Hold Me While You Wait lifts three spots to Number 5, and 2018 single Grace is set to reach a new peak, zooming 19 to Number 9.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Jax Jones is on the cusp of claiming his fifth top tier single with Martin Solveig collaboration All Day And Night ft. Madison Beer (10).



Tyler The Creator is set for this week's highest new entry with Earfquake, currently at Number 17. Two more tracks, I Think (28) and Igor's Theme (30), are also on course for the Top 40. All three feature on his new album Igor.



Further down, the new single from US singer Halsey, Nightmare, opens at Number 24, and two songs from DJ Khaled's new album Father of Asahd are currently in the Top 40: Jealous ft. Chris Brown and Lil Wayne at 34 and Higher ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend at 35.



Eurovision Song Contest



Outside the Top 40, three songs from this year's Eurovision Song Contest are climbing the Top 100. Norway's entry Spirit In The Sky by Keiino is at 66, winning song Arcade by Duncan Laurence sits at 77, and despite finishing last place, the UK's entry, Bigger Than Us by Michael Rice, bows at 100.