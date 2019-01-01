NEWS Lewis Capaldi speeding towards 2019’s fastest-selling album of the year so far Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi is set to have a huge week on the Official Chart as his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent heads for Number 1.



There could be an all-new Top 5 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, lead by Lewis, who is currently outperforming the rest of the Top 10 combined. Lewis scored 55,575 combined sales across the weekend, meaning he already has the fastest-selling debut album of 2019 to date, surpassing Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.



Based on just three days of sales, the Scotsman has also secured the year’s biggest week of digital downloads yet, overtaking Pink’s Hurts 2B Human, which slips from 1-6 on today’s midweek update.



Lewis may also claim the fastest-selling album of 2019 so far. With four days of sales and streams to go, he’s just 10,000 combined sales behind the first-week total of the current title holder, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next.



The National are at Number 2 with their eighth album I Am Easy To Find, while German heavy mental band Rammstein are heading for their first Top 10 album - their self-titled seventh LP is a new entry at Number 3. Tyler The Creator’s Igor is another new release at Number 4, with DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd sits at Number 5, on track to become his highest charting effort in the UK.



Two more albums are eyeing up Top 10 debuts: Slowthai’s debut record Nothing Great About Britain is at 9, with Digga D’s new mixtape Double Tap Diaries close behind at 10.



Prog rock group Big Big Train could take out their best chart placement to date with Grand Tour at 14, while Carly Rae Jepsen’s third album Dedicated opens at 15. British singer-songwriter Thea Gilmore is on track for a fourth consecutive Top 40 album with Small World Turning at 25, while Biffy Clyro are one slot behind at 26 with their soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry.



David Bowie vinyl boxset Clareville Grove Demos is new at Number 33, and finally, Interpol have their sights set on a sixth Top 40 album with their EP A Fine Mess at Number 35.