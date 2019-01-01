Mel B planned to marry Eddie Murphy

Mel B planned to marry the "love of her life" Eddie Murphy before their relationship hit the rocks.

The Spice Girls star, 43, split from the Beverly Hills Cop actor in 2006 - shortly before she gave birth to their daughter Angel Iris, now 12, in April, 2007.

However, Mel reveals their relationship was far more than a brief fling, and that they were planning to marry before things went wrong as she felt "suffocated".

"He asked my dad if he could take his daughter's hand in marriage," she says in her much-hyped upcoming appearance on U.K. TV show Piers Morgan's Life Stories. "He flew my dad in and he asked him, properly. He's a gentleman. Then we designed some rings together and then we planned the baby and we got pregnant - and then I felt suffocated."

After a dispute over their living arrangements in Los Angeles, she flew back to her hometown of Leeds, England, hoping that her beau would follow her. However, he did not, and then enraged the British singer by casting doubt on Angel's paternity in an interview.

Following her 2017 split from second husband Stephen Belafonte, she and Eddie, 58, who is now engaged to model Paige Butcher, the mother of two of his 10 children, have buried the hatchet and are now friends again. Having got over their painful split she now admits she fell for him harder than anyone else.

"We had something special that I've never really truly felt with anybody else," she remembers. "I've thought I've had it, but they've lied. His was pure. He is the love of my life. He always will be. He showed me what true love feels like, and for that I have the utmost admiration and respect for him."

As well as Angel, Mel also has one child with her first husband, Jimmy Gulzar - Phoenix Chi, 20 - and seven-year-old daughter Madison with Stephen.