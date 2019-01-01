Geri Horner slams Spice Girls critics ahead of reunion tour

Geri Horner has hit back at rumours that feuding has put the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour in jeopardy.

The 46-year-old found herself at the centre of reports of a fall out with bandmate Mel B, following Scary Spice's public revelation that the pair had sex at the height of the group's fame. Addressing the claims during an interview for Britain's The Sun newspaper, however, Geri insisted that critics of the band can "f**k off".

"Our relationship is really good. We’ve all been really positive, so it’s nice. It’s natural. I’m really happy, everyone’s happy," she shared. "We’re having a blast. It’s an absolute laugh."

When asked why she thinks people are so interested in rumours of a rift between the group, Geri replied: "It’s human nature. I try and focus on what’s important now. Let’s enjoy what we have now, what’s real and what’s important."

While it was also reported that Mel's desire to take on extra tour dates had seen her lock horns with some of her bandmates, Geri admitted she's more focussed on fulfilling her existing commitments before making further plans.

"I’m just seeing how it goes, particularly because of my children. It’s about trying to find balance," the singer reflected. "This tour is about celebrating girl power for the fans. It needs to happen at this moment in time. I’m not even thinking about the future. I’m being in the now."

Geri also shared that she'd be keen to get back in the studio with her bandmates to make new music.

"That has always been my favourite bit - getting into the studio," she smiled. "And I love the writing. That was my most confident thing to do. Poems and music, I’m confident with. But we will see. I’m not putting pressure on myself.

"This isn’t a major career move, this is about having fun and celebrating with the girls and the fans. I have a busy life with my children and my husband, but this felt like a nice thing to do."

Geri is mother to Bluebell, 13, from a previous relationship, and son Monty, two, with husband Christian Horner.