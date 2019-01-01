Travis Scott donating merchandise proceeds to Planned Parenthood to protest Alabama's abortion bill

Travis Scott will donate the proceeds from the sale of his merchandise at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama on Saturday (18May19) to Planned Parenthood, amid protests against the state's recent anti-abortion bill.

The rapper took to the stage in Gulf Shores for the music event, and told the crowd he would be making a significant donation to Planned Parenthood - a nonprofit organisation that provides sexual health care.

Without specifically acknowledging the state's controversial HB 314 bill, the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which serves as a near-total ban on terminations, Travis told the audience: "We feel for those out in Alabama. I love y’all and I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing we can have." He then performed Love Galore, his collaboration with SZA.

Singer Maggie Rogers also decided to donate the proceeds from her online merchandise sale to help the fight against the bill. After raising an impressive $17,500 (£13,750) through the sale for the Yellowhammer Fund - which provides financial assistance to those seeking an abortion in Alabama - Maggie recorded a video message to thank her fans, telling them: "It is so special to see (this community) create real change in the world."

Hordes of celebrities have publicly spoken about their disdain for the controversial bill, with Billie Eilish revealing her feelings on it at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards last week.

"Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone," she raged. "I have no words for the b**ches in the f**king White House…it’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears f**king steam out of my head. Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want.

"There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do s**t... it just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices - that’s all I have to say."