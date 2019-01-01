Travis Tritt's tour bus involved in fatal car accident

Country star Travis Tritt is "saddened beyond belief" after two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving his tour bus.

The singer was leaving a show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the early hours of Saturday (18May19) when a Jeep, travelling in the wrong direction down the highway, crashed into a pickup truck ahead of the bus.

The accident caused another vehicle to sideswipe Tritt's bus, causing minor damage. No one onboard with the musician was injured, but the driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the pickup truck were killed.

The tragic crash has left Tritt shaken.

"I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight," he posted on Twitter. "I'm literally shaken by what I witnessed.

"God bless those who died and their families. Two human beings died tonight for no reason other than stupidity. I'm saddened beyond belief!"

Authorities have yet to confirm the reason for the Jeep driver's actions, but the It's a Great Day to Be Alive hitmaker has issued a warning to fans not to drink and drive.

"I'm told that two people were killed in tonight's accident as the the (sic) result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired," he shared. "Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you've been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft (on-demand car services) is just a phone call away."

"I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober," he added. "Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive."

The incident didn't disrupt Tritt's tour schedule - he went on to perform as planned in Georgia on Saturday night.