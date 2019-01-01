Ariana Grande spends 'coolest day of her life' at NASA Space Center

Ariana Grande had "the coolest day" of her life while visiting the NASA Space Center in Texas on Saturday (18May19).

The Thank U, Next singer headed to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, and took to her Instagram Stories to share the experience.

In her first video, Ariana is seen laughing while wearing an astronaut suit as her friend plays her song NASA in the background.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," the 25-year-old wrote on the clip. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around (sic)."

In another clip, the God is a Woman hitmaker shows off the Mission Control room, which has a personalised message for her on the screen. It read: "Welcome to Mission Control Ariana Grande."

NASA's official Instagram reposted the videos, and cheekily quoted lyrics from Ariana's song of the same name: "It's like you're the universe and we're N-A-S-A."

NASA appears on her latest album, Thank U, Next, which was released back in February.

The song begins with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela’s remix of Neil Armstrong's famous quote, "This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind."

Ariana - who was recently named the new face of fashion house Givenchy - is currently in Houston as she prepares for the latest concert in her Sweetener World Tour.

The singer is due to perform at the Toyota Center on Sunday, before heading to Dallas on Tuesday.