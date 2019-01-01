Sting's popularity helped The Police bandmates live the easy life

The Police star Stewart Copeland never resented the fact Sting became the star of the band, because it meant he could get to hotel rooms much faster.

The drummer has worked through his vast archive of home video for new DVD Everyone Stares: The Police Inside Out, and admits it all brought back some great memories from a time the trio was the biggest group in the world.

And Stewart admits his frontman's mega-fame helped him and bassist Andy Summers out of tight squeezes.

"It was to our benefit that we had one member of the band who was just drop dead gorgeous," the rocker tells WENN. "You have your front person and that's what you expect.

"Then, in fact, a car pulls up, there's a mob and we throw Sting out the door first and while the piranhas are going after him we get out the other side and sneak into the hotel."

But he admits there were times when all the adulation was a little much: "We never feared for our life. It was more anxious than scary; all that success was anxiety-inducing. It was what we always dreamed of and paid our dues for and yet it was not entirely pleasurable.

"There is such a thing, it turns out, as too much love and affection. As I say in the film, adoration turns into obligation. It wasn't all roses. I pulled out the camera when fun things were happening and not so much when they weren't. There was a strange unsettled feeling from it all, which was unexpected."