Britney Spears assures fans she'll be back on stage

Britney Spears has assured fans that she will be back on stage soon.

The Toxic hitmaker cancelled a string of planned dates for her upcoming Britney: Domination residency in Las Vegas earlier this year (19), after her father Jamie underwent life-threatening surgery, and she subsequently checked into rehab amid reports of "emotional distress".

Earlier this week (begs13May19), Britney's longtime manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ.com that she was not in the right mental or physical state to perform, but when approached by the publication while shopping in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday, Britney assured fans she will be back.

When asked by a TMZ reporter whether or not she'll be performing soon, the 37-year-old, who was accompanied by her 25-year-old beau Sam Asghari, replied, "Of course."

The Gimme More popstar, who seemed in good spirits, was then asked if she had a message for her fans, to which she responded, "I love you guys."

The couple's outing came shortly after Britney praised her boyfriend on Instagram. She shared three selfies with her love in which they were wearing matching white T-shirts, and wrote in the caption, "I love this man."

Since her rehab stint, Britney has alleged that she was held in the facility and forced to take drugs against her will by her father, her conservator, and a hearing reviewing the conservatorship was held earlier this month as the singer attempted to have the terms adjusted.

A judge presiding over the arrangement has now appointed a probate court investigator to look into the singer's case and produce a full report before a further hearing takes place in September, according to The Blast.