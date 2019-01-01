Mariah Carey makes surprise appearance at Cannes party

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (17May19).

The Heartbreaker singer took to the stage at the Chopard party during the prestigious film event in the south of France on Friday, and many attendees took to social media as the pop diva stepped out onto the stage wearing a black, sparkly, curve-hugging gown.

Opening her 30-minute set with Emotions, she also performed her hits Touch My Body, Always Be My Baby and Hero, according to Variety.

However, in true diva style, the singer took a moment midway through her gig to get a touch-up from her trusty glam squad.

In a video captured by Variety journalist Marc Malkin and shared on social media, Mariah's team can be seen powdering her nose, fixing her hair and shining her diamonds.

"Dust them off please, waiter. Thank you," she joked, as she was fanned by one of her assistants. "I appreciate you, thank you my darlings."

Her Cannes show comes just after she stole the spotlight at this year's Billboard Music Awards, when she delivered a performance of some of her biggest and most beloved hits.

Mariah took to the stage before receiving the show's Icon Award, and accepted the prestigious honour from Jennifer Hudson, who was almost overcome with emotion as she handed the music legend the coveted trophy.

Thanking her fans, Mariah expressed how they are "unlike any other entity I have ever known."

"And to anyone who's ever told me that a song I wrote helped save your life, I thank you, because you saved mine," the mother of two added. "And I'll be eternally grateful for that. I love you so much."