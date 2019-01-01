Billie Eilish texts Ariana Grande for help with rapid stardom

Rising star Billie Eilish texts pop diva Ariana Grande whenever she needs some advice about handling fame.

The singer has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom since releasing her debut single Ocean Eyes on her Soundcloud account in 2016, and the 17 year old is amazed she has reached such meteoric heights that she is now on texting terms with pop queen Ariana.

"Ariana is a f**king king! Like a king," Billie told ET Online at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday (16May19). "She is just so... God, man, and the s**t that she's been through. I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly."

Ariana rose to fame as a child star and Billie is happy she has someone to talk to whenever she needs a helping hand to deal with being a teenager in the spotlight.

"You can just tell she knows what the f**k she's doing, and even if she doesn't realise it, she knows what the f**k she's doing. And it's really impressive," the Bad Guy singer gushed of Grande. "She just deals with it so well. It's so impressive."

Billie and her brother Finneas, who collaborates with her on her music, were awarded with the Vanguard Award at the ASCAP ceremony, just weeks after she performed a dream gig at California's world famous Coachella music festival in April, and the star admits she still doesn't know how to process her huge success.

"I'm, like, through the roof, bro," she said. "I'm just happy about it, you know. I don't know what else I'm supposed to be... I've been having to talk about myself in the third person because I don't know how to be like, 'I just did that, I just did this.'"