Katy Perry begged designer Jeremy Scott to dress her a decade ago

Pop star Katy Perry has shared a touching tribute to her fashion idol Jeremy Scott by reminiscing about how their friendship came to pass.

The Roar hitmaker has taken to Instagram to share photos of herself modelling Jeremy's designs over the years, revealing she used to dream about wearing his clothes when she was a struggling artist in Los Angeles.

"BIG BIG THROWBACK OF THANKS TO MY MAGICAL MAN OF THREAD @ITSJEREMYSCOTT," she began.

"So... I have been a fan of Jeremy for decades, way before I could ever afford a sliver of his fun fashun (sic)...," Katy explained.

"back in the day I would trade heaps of my old precious clothes at wasteland (clothing exchange store) on Melrose in hopes I would score just one gently used piece of his fun..."

The singer eventually landed an opportunity to meet Jeremy in person, and she took a gamble by begging him to dress her for one of her first big events.

"In 2008 it was my time to shine and all I wanted was to get my hands on one of his pieces and so I ran up to him at some event (probably on liquid courage) and said 'OMG (oh my God) I AM SUCH A HUGE FAN!!! I would LAHV (sic) to wear your ice cream dress at my first record, One Of The Boys record release!!! Please oh please!!!'"

The public plea worked, and Katy has been in awe of his generosity ever since.

"He embraced me like the kind King he is and since then we have been two peas in a couture pod of love, laughter and light," she gushed. "Thank you Universe for letting us live in the same lifetime. I love you friend, @itsjeremyscott".

Jeremy, who currently serves as creative director for Moschino, was touched by Katy's social media praise and responded with a trio of crying emojis, as he made it clear the feeling is mutual.

"I LOVE YOU," he commented. "4 EVER MY MUSE (sic)".

Among the images Katy posted included a shot from her 2008 release party, as well as one featuring her in a Moschino graffiti dress from the 2015 Met Gala, and another of her chandelier outfit from the 2019 bash.