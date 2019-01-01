Drake jokes about ab surgery rumours

Hip-hop superstar Drake has laughed off old rumours suggesting his chiseled abs are the result of plastic surgery.

The Nice For What hitmaker showed off his defined physique while on vacation by posting a topless shot of himself posing by the ocean on Instagram on Thursday (16May19).

"I forget what it's called but I remember the feeling," he captioned the image.

Drake's pal DJ Carnage decided to have a little fun with the snap and jokingly called out the Canadian musician, referencing comments made by fellow rapper Joe Budden back in 2016, when he claimed the 32 year old had undergone liposuction on his abdominal muscles to give them more definition.

"You got fake ab surgery in Colombia. You ain't fooling anybody (sic)," Carnage commented.

Drake, who had previously ignored the gossip, was quick to respond to the jab, firing back with a cutting remark about the DJ's personal life.

"Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?" he wrote, prompting Carnage to reply, "DON'T YOU DAREEEEE (sic)!"

As some followers began to offer up their thoughts on the apparent social media fall out, Drake was quick to assure fans it was all love between the two men.

"Aye relax we friends in real life (sic)," he explained.

Drake's personal trainer, Jonny Roxx, also weighed in on the ab surgery speculation, insisting his famous client's six-pack was all real.

In a message directed at Carnage, he posted, "Holla at me and I'll get you right too (sic)".