Iggy Azalea slams 'complete liar' Guy Sebastian

Iggy Azalea has hit back at former The X Factor Australia judge Guy Sebastian after he slammed her lack of commitment when she judged the show.

The Fancy hitmaker judged the talent competition for its final series in 2016 alongside Adam Lambert, Mel B and the Battle Scars hitmaker.

Speaking on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday, the 37-year-old accused his fellow judge of being "awful" to him during the filming of the show, while he previously told Australia's Stellar magazine that the star wasn't "invested" enough in her role.

Shortly after the singer-songwriter made the comments, the rapper took to Twitter to clap back at Guy in a string of since-deleted tweets, writing: "I want to talk about how Guy Sebastian is a complete liar, let's get into it!"

"1. How can you be late for a show that was filmed on LIVE television firstly... I'd love to know, Guy!" she began. "2. If you dislike me so much, what's up with all the interviews with you saying you expected to dislike me but that I'm really sweet and lovely?

"3. Remember when half way into the season you started having 'beef' with me that was entirely fabricated by the show and you told me you were sorry but you wanted to go along with 'upstairs' requests to create 'drama' so you could make sure you remained a judge for next season?... I love that you're STILL using me to drum up attention for a show your on, what's new (sic)?"

The Black Widow star went on to slam her fellow Australian, who is now a judge on The Voice Australia, for his "deep-rooted hatred of the 'type' of woman I am", and claimed he was intimidated by her outspoken nature.

Wrapping up the tirade, Iggy took a swipe at the Who's That Girl star's fashion sense and bank balance while wishing him the "best of luck".

"Anyway, best of luck to you and your fedoras! Everyone, please watch Guy Sebastian. He's on The Voice Australia and he really, really desperately needs the ratings to feed his children," she concluded.