Cardi B leads BET nominations with seven nods

Cardi B looks set for success at the 2019 BET Awards, after earning seven nominations ahead of the annual event.
The 26-year-old singer has received two nominations for the awards' top prize - video of the year - thanks to her tunes Money and Bruno Mars collaboration Please Me. In addition, Cardi is up for best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for Invasion of Privacy, the viewers' choice award and two awards in the best collaboration category - for Please Me and I Like It, which saw her team up with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Just behind Cardi in the nominations table is Drake, who earned five nods including for video of the year, best male hip-hop artist and viewers' choice award.
Beyonce scored four nominations for the awards, taking place on 23 June (19) in Los Angeles, including for best female R&B/pop artist, which will see her face off with sister Solange, as well as Ella Mai, H.E.R., SZA and Teyana Taylor.
Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead outside his Los Angeles clothing store on 31 March, earned a posthumous nomination in the best male hip-hop artist category. He will be up against Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and 21 Savage.
News of Nipsey's posthumous nomination came just hours after the video for Higher - the final song the rapper completed prior to his tragic death - was released by collaborator DJ Khaled.
The video sees Nipsey, dressed in blue, rapping about his family and loved ones as Khaled and John Legend also feature. It concludes with the words: "Rest in Paradise Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom."
Khaled previously revealed that 100 per cent of the proceeds from the track will be going to Nipsey's two children, Emani, 10, and two-year-old Kross.
The full list of nominations for the 2019 BET Awards is as follows:
Video of the year -
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, A Lot
Cardi B, Money
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Please Me
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Drake, Nice for What
The Carters, Apes**t
Best female R&B/pop artist -
Beyonce
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best male R&B/pop artist -
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist -
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist -
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best new artist -
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Best group -
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best collaboration -
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, A Lot
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Please Me
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, I Like It
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, Could’ve Been
Travis Scott featuring Drake, Sicko Mode
Tyga featuring Offset, Taste
Album of the year -
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Meek Mill, Championships
The Carters, Everything Is Love
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Viewers’ choice award -
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, I Like It
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Drake, In My Feelings
Ella Mai, Trip
J. Cole, Middle Child
Travis Scott featuring Drake, Sicko Mode
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award -
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, All of My Life
Fred Hammond, Tell Me Where It Hurts
Kirk Franklin, Love Theory
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, Blessing Me Again
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, Never Alone
Best actress -
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor -
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Best movie -
Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Youngstars award -
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year -
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year -
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET HER award -
Alicia Keys, Raise a Man
Ciara, Level Up
H.E.R., Hard Place
Janelle Monae, PYNK
Queen Naija, Mama’s Hand
Teyana Taylor, Rose in Harlem
Video director of the year -
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best international act -
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best new international act -
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)