Cardi B leads BET nominations with seven nods

Cardi B looks set for success at the 2019 BET Awards, after earning seven nominations ahead of the annual event.

The 26-year-old singer has received two nominations for the awards' top prize - video of the year - thanks to her tunes Money and Bruno Mars collaboration Please Me. In addition, Cardi is up for best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for Invasion of Privacy, the viewers' choice award and two awards in the best collaboration category - for Please Me and I Like It, which saw her team up with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Just behind Cardi in the nominations table is Drake, who earned five nods including for video of the year, best male hip-hop artist and viewers' choice award.

Beyonce scored four nominations for the awards, taking place on 23 June (19) in Los Angeles, including for best female R&B/pop artist, which will see her face off with sister Solange, as well as Ella Mai, H.E.R., SZA and Teyana Taylor.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead outside his Los Angeles clothing store on 31 March, earned a posthumous nomination in the best male hip-hop artist category. He will be up against Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and 21 Savage.

News of Nipsey's posthumous nomination came just hours after the video for Higher - the final song the rapper completed prior to his tragic death - was released by collaborator DJ Khaled.

The video sees Nipsey, dressed in blue, rapping about his family and loved ones as Khaled and John Legend also feature. It concludes with the words: "Rest in Paradise Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom."

Khaled previously revealed that 100 per cent of the proceeds from the track will be going to Nipsey's two children, Emani, 10, and two-year-old Kross.

The full list of nominations for the 2019 BET Awards is as follows:

Video of the year -

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, A Lot

Cardi B, Money

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Please Me

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Drake, Nice for What

The Carters, Apes**t

Best female R&B/pop artist -

Beyonce

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best male R&B/pop artist -

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist -

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist -

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best new artist -

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Best group -

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best collaboration -

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, A Lot

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Please Me

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, I Like It

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, Could’ve Been

Travis Scott featuring Drake, Sicko Mode

Tyga featuring Offset, Taste

Album of the year -

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Meek Mill, Championships

The Carters, Everything Is Love

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Viewers’ choice award -

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, I Like It

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Drake, In My Feelings

Ella Mai, Trip

J. Cole, Middle Child

Travis Scott featuring Drake, Sicko Mode

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award -

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, All of My Life

Fred Hammond, Tell Me Where It Hurts

Kirk Franklin, Love Theory

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, Blessing Me Again

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, Never Alone

Best actress -

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best actor -

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Best movie -

Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Youngstars award -

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the year -

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year -

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET HER award -

Alicia Keys, Raise a Man

Ciara, Level Up

H.E.R., Hard Place

Janelle Monae, PYNK

Queen Naija, Mama’s Hand

Teyana Taylor, Rose in Harlem

Video director of the year -

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best international act -

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best new international act -

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)