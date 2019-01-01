Elton John: 'Being a performer saved my life'

Elton John's commitment to his fans helped him to work through his struggles with addiction and mental health.

The 72-year-old opened up about his early career during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his biopic Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie chronicles the Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me star's journey from obscurity to worldwide acclaim, including his personal struggles with relationships, his sexuality, and addiction, and the music icon cited his celebrated Dodger Stadium concerts in Los Angeles in 1975 as a pivotal moment in his five-decade career.

"Two days before Dodger Stadium, I was having my stomach pumped. I took an overdose and there I was, two days later, at Dodger Stadium with Cary Grant and Billie Jean King having the time of my life," the star recalled. "That's what you do (when) you're a performer and that's what saved my life - being a performer."

The I'm Still Standing hitmaker went on to reflect the gigs were the "highlight of his career", and suggested they were a turning point in his mental health battles.

"You can say that I'm resilient and that's one thing. I wasn't gonna pass by the opportunity of playing that great stadium for two days...It was (the) highlight of my career to play Dodger Stadium, (are) you kidding me! But I was not mentally well before that." Elton admitted.

Rocketman, which is directed by British actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher and stars Taron Egerton as the iconic musician, is released in cinemas on Wednesday.