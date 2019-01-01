Trey Songz is a first-time father

Trey Songz has confirmed speculation he's a first-time father.

The R&B star, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, sparked rumours he had become a dad on Thursday (16May19) when he shared a picture on Instagram of a baby's foot against his hand, captioned with a blue heart emoji. He also posted and deleted a picture on his Instagram Stories of himself with a baby on his chest.

However, just a few hours later, Trey returned to the platform to confirm the happy news, sharing a picture of his newborn son sleeping in his crib and writing: "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace."

Trey, 34, didn't confirm who the baby's mother is. He was most recently romantically linked to model Lori Harvey earlier this year (19), but the pair are thought to have split.

Lori, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was among the stars commenting on Trey's baby foot picture, writing: "Awww that little foot, happy for you T!!!"

The Bottoms Up hitmaker previously said during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God back in 2015 that he was desperate to have children but wanted to make sure the time was right.

"Man I want kids. I’ve been wanting children before you could even imagine," he shared at the time. "I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he’s 20-years-old, he just had his first child. I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him, change his diapers, now he got a baby."

Trey has previously enjoyed romances with stars including Ciara and Keri Hilson.