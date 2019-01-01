Common ready for lasting love after therapy

Rapper/actor Common is eager to find love and settle down after tackling his intimacy issues in therapy.

The Glory hitmaker has enjoyed romances with stars like singer Erykah Badu and tennis ace Serena Williams, but after seeking counselling, he was able to pinpoint areas in which he needed to improve as a partner, and now he is ready to put those love lessons to use.

Common, 47, tells People magazine, "Talking about my intimacy avoidance and love addiction was an 'aha' moment for me. The more you talk, the more you see the patterns you created for yourself.

"I'm open to a relationship now. I know how to communicate like an adult now. I want to be the best partner I can be."

The Oscar and Grammy winner was most recently linked to political analyst Angela Rye, who he was recently rumoured to have reunited with after they called off their months-long romance in March, 2018.

Common has also opened up about the heartache he suffered in the past, admitting he really struggled to get over his break-up with Badu in 2002.

"Some of the hardest work I've done on myself has been after breakups," he reflects.

"With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you're just open and floating," he recalls. "When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat. It wasn't her fault, the relationship just didn't go forward."

He goes on to detail another "heavy" failed romance, confessing, "That one honestly is what sent me to therapy."

Common doesn't name the woman who really broke his heart, but he famously declared his intention to marry Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres show before they parted ways in 2010 after two years of dating.