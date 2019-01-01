Madonna will premiere new Quavo collaboration at Eurovision Song Contest

Madonna has confirmed she'll be performing two songs at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Israel on Saturday night (18May19).

A reported contract dispute stalled the big announcement from event bosses, but now all is set and the pop superstar will hit the stage at the Expo Tel Aviv to sing Like a Prayer and her new Quavo collaboration, Future, which will be released as a single at midnight on Thursday (16May19).

The track features on Madonna's latest album, Madame X, which is scheduled for release next month (Jun19).

The official Eurovision announcement was made ahead of the contest's second semi-final on Thursday, days after organisers said a contract had yet to be signed and that she could not perform without one.

Madonna arrived in Israel on Tuesday and hours before her set was made official she took to social media and posted a cryptic video, which appeared to be filmed at the venue.

"We are pleased to finally confirm that the incomparable music icon Madonna will join us at this year's Eurovision Song Contest," Jon Ola Sand, the event's executive supervisor, says. "We know that it will be an evening to remember and can't wait to share it with everyone watching."

Madonna will reportedly be joined onstage by a 35-person choir for her performance of Like A Prayer.

Earlier this week, the singer fired back at criticism from activists who urged her to boycott the event and join the other artists protesting Israel's treatment of its Palestinian neighbours.

"I'll never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be," she said in a statement. "My heart breaks every time I hear about the innocent lives that are lost in this region and the violence that is so often perpetuated to suit the political goals of people who benefit from this ancient conflict.

"I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace."