Jordin Sparks' stepfather laid to rest

Singer Jordin Sparks has bid a final farewell to her stepfather at his funeral in Texas after he passed away following a stroke.

Firefighter and U.S. Army veteran James Jackson died on 7 May (19) at the age of 50, and his loved ones gathered at the Second Baptist Church in Kingwood on Tuesday (14May19) to pay their respects as he was laid to rest.

The No Air hitmaker has yet to directly comment on the sad loss, but she hinted at her heartache last week (09May19), when she shared a quote on her Instagram Story page.

It read, "The more my heart expands, the less offended I feel by other people working out their particular stage of being a human."

Jordin captioned the post, "We're all just trying to make it," alongside a heart emoji.

Her mother Jodi also took to social media to pay tribute to her late husband in an emotional message.

"James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud," she wrote. "He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn't working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life."

Praising him for signing up as an organ donor so others could have a chance at life after his death, she added, "He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was."

James and Jodi wed in March, 2014, when the former American Idol star served as the maid of honour.