Judge orders investigation into Britney Spears conservatorship case

The judge presiding over Britney Spears' conservatorship has ordered a full investigation into her case to have the terms adjusted.

Britney was in the legal care of her father Jamie and court-appointed attorney Andrew Wallet from 2008 until March, when Andrew stepped down, leaving Jamie as the star's sole conservator.

Earlier this year, the Toxic hitmaker cancelled all planned dates for her Britney: Domination residency show in Las Vegas, and checked herself into a mental health facility last month, following reports claiming she was suffering from "emotional distress" after her father underwent life-threatening surgery.

The popstar has since alleged that she was held in the facility and forced to take drugs against her will by her father, and a hearing reviewing the conservatorship was held on Friday.

According to documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, the judge presiding has now appointed a probate court investigator to look into the hitmaker's case and produce a full report before a further hearing takes place in September.

The move comes days after Britney was ordered to undergo an expert evaluation to determine whether the restrictions put in place as part of the conservatorship should be modified.

The investigator has the power to conduct interviews with all those involved in her conservatorship case, including her guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officers with information pertinent to the case. They can also review medical and financial records, contracts, and legal arrangements like custody arrangements.

While the case is ongoing, Britney's mother Lynne is currently staying with her, and is reportedly seeking to take a greater role in managing her daughter's life. However, no changes will be made to the arrangement until September's hearing.

While the 37-year-old's career remains on hold, her manager Larry Rudolph recently expressed fears she will never perform again.

"From what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," he told TMZ.com.