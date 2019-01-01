Lizzo: 'My music is medicine for big black girls'

Singer Lizzo hopes her music will help people of colour feel represented and empowered.

The Juice hitmaker, real name Melissa Jefferson, is renowned for her uplifting anthems and body-positive message, and the star confessed in an interview with Essence magazine that she wants to use her platform to make a positive impact.

“These songs are for my big black girls. Everyone can enjoy them, but I want to help us,” the 31-year-old who recently released her third album Cuz I Love You, mused. “This music is medicine... It’s so exciting to me to finally be at a level where I have exposure to my black sisters, my big sisters, my black trans sisters."

The Minneapolis native confessed that while she enjoys the many perks of her career, her ultimate focus is ensuring her voice and message is heard.

"It’s not about being poppin’. It’s not about being famous or fashion," she reflected. "It’s about being better and making sure that this world can hear us and respect us.”

Lizzo, who recently attended the star-studded Met Gala and performed at the after-party, is a proud advocate of body confidence, also admitted that although she's not a major fan of social media, she continues to post to prove all bodies are beautiful.

“I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalising the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalising my black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful," the star shared.