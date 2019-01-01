BTS fans wait out in the rain for days ahead of Central Park breakfast show

BTS fans camped out in the rain for days to catch the K-pop boy band's free concert in New York's Central Park on Wednesday morning (15May19).

The line of happy campers was 10 blocks long down Fifth Avenue ahead of the big gig - part of TV show Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

The seven-member group took the stage just before 8am local time to entertain thousands of screaming fans in the Big Apple sunshine.

Band member RM told the devotees, "Thank you for waiting for days. We appreciate your love."

He also raved about being part of the first group to land three albums at number one in the U.S. in a year since the Beatles, adding, "We're all fanboys of the Beatles... and we are so honoured to be with the greatest names in the music industry."

The group kicked off their Central Park set with their latest hit Boy With Luv and also performed Fire.

The group is currently on its world tour, with shows lined up at New Jersey's Metlife Stadium on 18 and 19 May (19).

BTS previously became the first-ever Korean group to appear on Good Morning America last year.

Meanwhile, actress Yara Shahidi, who was on GMA promoting her new film The Sun is Also a Star, insisted on being part of the crowd at the gig, confessing to being a big fan.

Interviewed after the band's first song, she said, "I was like, 'Can I please be a member...?' I have a whole new career path right now."