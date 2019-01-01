Jonas Brothers split because they had come to creative standstill

The Jonas Brothers split because they'd come to a standstill as a band.

The trio called it quits back in 2013 after plans to record a final album fell apart, but the siblings secretly reunited last year (18) to plan a comeback, which began with their hit single Sucker.

Now, in a new joint interview with Paper magazine, the brothers reveal all about their decision to part ways six years ago.

"We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively...," Nick Jonas says. "We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it."

And brother Joe admits being part of the Disney family didn't help: "We were having to censor ourselves, I think any artist could relate. That's not fun. We were at a standstill with our TV show and the movies.

"We were young adults, having to pretend like we're young teenagers..."

Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas reveals the trio's reunion was really organic: "The choice to do this wasn't out of need, it was more, 'This is something we really want to do together'."

Since the get together, the Jonas clan has expanded by two - Nick and Joe both got married, to actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively, in the past six months. Both women - and Kevin's wife Danielle - appeared in the Jonas Brothers' Sucker comeback video.