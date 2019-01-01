NEWS Mick Jagger back in training for Rolling Stones tour Newsdesk Share with :







Mick Jagger is back in training ahead of his return to the stage with the Rolling Stones following his recent heart operation.



The rock legends were forced to postpone their upcoming U.S. tour last month (Apr19) when the 75-year-old was hospitalised and later underwent heart valve replacement surgery.



On Wednesday, Mick revealed he is already practicing his famously energetic dance routines in a video posted to Twitter.



In the clip, Mick looked like he was back to his usual sprightly self, as he danced and sung along - not to a Rolling Stones hit - but to British indie rockers The Wombats 2011 track Techno Fan.



The social media reveal came days after a source told U.K. newspaper The Sun that the star had been cleared to tour again, and weeks after Mick confirmed he was "on the mend" following the life-saving operation.



"Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 per cent after his op. He is his normal chipper and positive self," the insider told the publication. "Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health."



The father of eight was also spotted with Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at The Oval cricket ground in London last week, as the pair watched England's match against Pakistan.



The U.S. leg of the group's No Filter tour was due to get underway in Miami, Florida on 20 April. New dates are yet to be announced.