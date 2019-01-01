Nipsey Hussle's baby mama faces off with rapper's siblings in guardianship battle

The mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter broke down in court on Tuesday (14May19) as she was reunited with her child amid a family custody battle.

Tanisha Foster is fighting to regain custody of 10-year-old Emani Asghedom following her father's death in March (19), but she is facing a challenge from Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith, who applied for an emergency order last month (Apr19), seeking temporary guardianship of her niece in the wake of the rapper's murder.

Smith insisted the child's biological mother was unable to care for Emani, who had been living with Nipsey until his tragic passing, and argued for permission to make legal custody decisions on the kid's behalf to ensure "the continued stability" of her upbringing.

She also wanted to maintain the close ties Emani had shared with her dad's side of the family, with the petition backed up by her brother, Blacc Sam.

The emergency bid was recently shot down, but the two siblings are continuing to pursue the matter and they appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday for a hearing into the issue.

Emani's mother was also in attendance, and became emotional as the judge cleared the room for 20 minutes to allow Foster time with her little girl, who she claims she had not seen in months, reports TMZ.

The hearing was subsequently delayed until Friday, when decisions will be made regarding custody and finances.

Foster had previously agreed to joint custody of Emani with her ex, but now she wants to take care of her full-time, and plans to file for child support from Nipsey's estate, which his brother is trying to gain control of.

"I love my daughter and I'll do whatever it takes to get her back," Foster told The Blast after the court appearance.

Nipsey was also dad to two-year-old son Kross with his girlfriend, model/actress Lauren London.