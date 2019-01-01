Kanye West's daughter directs her own video for Old Town Road

Kanye West's eldest daughter is following her father into the music business by directing her own video for Lil Nas X's Old Town Road hit.

North West's mother, Kim Kardashian, debuted the fun promo on her Instagram page on Tuesday (14May19), revealing the five year old was calling all the shots as they filmed their take on the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus song in the hallway of their Los Angeles home.

"What we do on maternity leave.... Directed and Choreographed by North," the reality TV star captioned the clip.

The video begins with Kim rocking a red cowboy hat and strumming a toy guitar as she strolls down the corridor, as North can be heard behind the camera exclaiming, "That is not how you do it!"

She then takes centre stage in the same red hat, a white shirt, and cow-print pants, similar to the outfit modelled by Toy Story 2 character Jessie, before showing off her dance moves as she sings along to the tune, and strums on her mini guitar.

The video tribute left Lil Nas X in shock, as he commented, "no wayyy i love u guys for this (sic)".

Other famous fans were also quick to weigh in on North's directorial debut, with supermodel Naomi Campbell writing, "True Gemini Baby Girl !! GO NORTH," and Kim's close friend and actress La La Anthony remarking, "Kiyan (her son) and I watched this so many times. U (sic) didn't send me the version with you in it... EPIC??"

North West's effort comes as Lil Nas X prepares to debut the official video for his Old Town Road remix on Friday (17May19).

Kim is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her fourth child, a baby boy, via a surrogate last week (ends10May19).

She and Kanye are also parents to three-year-old son Saint, and daughter Chicago, one.