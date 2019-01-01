John Mayer suspects Kourtney Kardashian's camp started dating rumours

John Mayer is "suspicious" that rumours of a relationship between him and Kourtney Kardashian were started by her camp.

The singer appeared on SiriusXM channel Radio Andy with Andy Cohen on Monday (13May19), when the host questioned him about the speculation surrounding a potential romance with the reality star.

And while he dismissed the rumours, John also suggested it may have been a publicity stunt.

“That happens not to be true. I actually like the Kardashians - they’re very nice people,” he said. "I gotta be honest with you - little suspicious about the origin of the story. Not sure the call’s not coming from inside the house on this one… it’s diabolical and genius because when people start gossiping about you and someone else and they start putting your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You’re like, ‘Well if I do, everything kinda falls into place ’cause everyone’s already putting us together!’ So it’s a genius idea."

Reports of a relationship between John and Kourtney began after they were spotted together at GQ magazine's Men of the Year party last year. The singer was rumoured to have told Kourtney it was "sweet serendipity running into her", but hit back at that particular claim and insisted he "didn’t say that because that’s hyper corny".

Recalling what actually happened between him and the mother-of-three, John explained that they ran into each other while in the line for the valet at the bash and had a brief, platonic interaction, before going their separate ways.

While John ruled out the possibility of another celebrity relationship in his life, Andy then commented on the chemistry between the singer and Kardashian momager Kris Jenner after seeing the pair together on a previous occasion.

"She is the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin. She has a good grasp on how to make your serotonin just burst in your brain. I was sitting next to her and I was like, ‘You are the ground zero of bliss.’ She was great," John said of the matriarch.