NEWS Jennifer Lopez keen for daughter to show off singing talents on tour Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez is eager to give her daughter her own spot on her summer tour after the talented 11 year old performed a pitch-perfect Alicia Keys cover.



The Get Right hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend (10-12May19) to share behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals ahead of her first live performance of her latest single, Medicine, on America's Today show last week (06May19), when she was paid a visit by young Emme.



After greeting her mum with a big hug, the superstar encouraged her little girl to show off her vocals with her pianist on a rendition of Keys' 2003 single, If I Ain't Got You.



"Sing Alicia Keys," urged J.Lo. "You do it in the original key, right?"



Emme obliged and began to hit all the high notes, taking tips from Jennifer's vocal coach along the way as her proud mother beamed beside her.



"We should have her come out and do something on tour!" the singer/actress exclaimed as she heaped praise on her daughter with her ex-husband, salsa star Marc Anthony.



Jennifer has previously shared footage of Emme's vocals online, posting clips from her singing solo during a school play back in March (19) and during a holiday sing-a-long last year (18).



Emme, who has a twin brother, Max, also appears to have inherited her parents' dance skills after displaying her fancy footwork in the music video for her mum's Limitless song in December.



Days before the promo for the lead track from her movie Second Act debuted online, Jennifer couldn't stop gushing about her child's performance.



"She was so amazing and I was so proud," J.Lo smiled on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her. It was all about her.



"And when you see the video, it's so empowering for, just to see her doing this but, like, for women. It talks about being limitless, it talks about having second act and it's a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded."