Mel B: 'Spice Girls reunion couldn't have come at better time'

Reuniting with the Spice Girls helped Mel B battle anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



The 43-year-old will hit the road with bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner for their Spice World - 2019 Tour later this month (May19) and, during an appearance on British daytime show Lorraine, the star admitted rehearsals have helped her work through her mental health struggles.



“I am so happy. It couldn’t have happened at a better time in my life because I am free and I get to be Mel B, 'Scary Spice' again," the Wannabe hitmaker reflected. "It’s everything that I went through and am still going through because of that abusive relationship."



Mel, who claimed she was abused by her former husband Stephen Belafonte during their 10-year marriage, went on to reveal that things got so bad she considered taking her own life.



"Every week three women take their own lives to flee that kind of relationship," the star shared. "That’s exactly what I did in 2014. Luckily, I was one of the lucky ones and I did come through the other side and I am here to tell my own story."



The Spice Up Your Life singer then urged fans in similar situations to seek out help and therapy, and admitted that she still struggles with her mental health on a daily basis.



"I woke up this morning with a lot of anxiety, just the shock of, ‘No, I am not with that person anymore. I am fine’," she said. "I am building myself and healing myself. It’s just a working journey that I am going to be always working on."