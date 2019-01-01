NEWS Pink’s Hurts 2B Human on course for a third week at Official Albums Chart top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Pink’s Hurts 2B Human is aiming for a third week at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



The singer’s longest-reigning Number 1 album is 1,600 sales ahead of its closest competition, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2) which debuted at Number 1 in April.



Meanwhile, Whitesnake could score this week’s highest new entry with Flesh & Blood at Number 3. It’s the thirteenth studio album from the legendary rock band led by David Coverdale and could become the band’s fourth Top 5 album.



Mac DeMarco could claim his first Top 10 album with Here Comes The Cowboy (9), as could Logic with Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (10). Howard Jones’ new release Transform (16) is on course to be his first Top 20 album in 33 years.



Brotherhood Of Man, who famously won Eurovision in 1976 with Save Your Kisses For Me, return with their Gold greatest hits album (17) ahead of this year’s competition on May 18. Two of Adele’s chart-topping albums, 25 and 21, are heading for a Top 40 return at Numbers 20 and 22 respectively following a Channel 5 documentary about the singer.



London Reggae-Rock outfit The Skints could get their first Top 40 album with Swimming Lessons, currently set to debut at Number 26, Showaddywaddy’s Gold jumps seven places to Number 30, and finally, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1984 greatest hits album Legend is heading for a Top 40 return Number 39.