Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber racing to Number 1 with I Don’t Care

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are heading for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart this Friday.



The pair’s new collaboration I Don’t Care leads today’s Official Chart Update after accumulating 4.7 million streams across the weekend. The song has also achieved more digital downloads than the rest of the Top 5 combined.



Should I Don’t Care keep up its momentum, the song will become Ed Sheeran’s sixth UK Number 1 and Justin’s seventh chart topper. Between them, the chart titans have already made 37 Top 10 appearances, with 77 Top 40 hits in total.



Meanwhile, Europa – the collaborative project of Jax Jones and Martin Solveig – approach closer to the Top 10 at 11 with All Day and Night featuring Madison Beer, while Greaze Mode is the first of two new entries from Skepta at 18. The second - Bullet From A Gun – is at Number 34.



James Arthur’s 11th UK Top 40 hit is on the horizon as Falling Like The Stars starts at Number 24, one slot ahead of Ellie Goulding’s Sixteen, up six places to Number 25. Finally, Da Beatfreakz are on the cusp for their first Top 40 with Motorola featuring Swarmz, Deno and Dappy at Number 37.