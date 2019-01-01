NEWS R Kelly stopped paying daughter's college tuition fees Newsdesk Share with :







R. Kelly's daughter was denied class enrollment after the singer failed to pay her tuition fees.



According to editors at TMZ, Kelly's daughter Joann Lee (aka Buku Abi) was pursuing a degree at a Californian art school until last fall. But when she tried signing up for classes for the next semester, she was reportedly denied enrolment due to an unpaid bill.



R. Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, also allegedly stopped paying the rent for Lee's college apartment and her books. The singer's child support agreement with Lee's mother, his ex-wife Andrea Kelly, requires him to pay tuition and education expenses for his three children until they are 23 years old.



However, the Ignition star claims he didn't pay Lee's remaining balances because he assumed the 21-year-old had dropped out after he stopped receiving billing statements and proof of expenses.



The 52-year-old's spokesman Darrell Johnson told the website Kelly was willing to fulfil his legal obligation, but he never received the proper documentation.



The aspiring singer insists she dropped out of her degree studies because of the lack of financial support, and her relationship with her father is described as "beyond strained."



In January, Lee spoke out to condemn her father following the broadcast of Lifetime’s documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.



“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father," she said in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind."