Kelly Rowland 'itching' to give son Titan a sibling

Kelly Rowland is keen to expand her family and have more children.

The Destiny's Child star shared her plans for her growing family with Australia's TV Week magazine, and confessed she's ready to have another child after welcoming son Titan in November 2014.

"I am itching to have another child," the 34-year-old admitted.

The Dilemma hitmaker, who shares the four-year-old with husband Tim Witherspoon, went on to reveal that she wants her kids to grow up away from the spotlight so they can enjoy a "normal" upbringing.

"It's really important to me. Kids don't ask to be born into their parents' dreams," the Voice Australia coach continued. "Of course you want them to be proud of you, but you want them to know you were there and you were present."

Kelly celebrated her five-year wedding anniversary with Tim on Friday (10May19), and took to social media to gush over her husband.

"I’ll Cherish This Day," the star captioned a video of the pair driving together on Instagram. "5 Years down...… HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TIMOTHY JON! I (love) YOU!!"

Underneath the sweet snap, Tina Lawon, mother of Kelly's Destiny's Child and close friend Beyonce, wrote: "Happy anniversary to two of my favorite people I love y’all."