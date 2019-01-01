Demi Lovato signs up for a 'new chapter' with manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato has embarked on a "new chapter" in her music career by signing with Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

The 26-year-old singer announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday (12May19), sharing a snap of her and Scooter and writing: "GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!"

Scooter then shared the same picture on his own Instagram, and wrote: "She is a special person and a special talent. I’m... we.. are honoured. Welcome to the family Demi. @sb_projects."

Scooter's company SB Projects, which he launched in 2007, looks after a host of stars, including Justin, Ariana Grande, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly. Demi had been without a manager since splitting from Phil McIntyre, of PhilyMack, last year.

Demi, who also shared several sexy bikini pictures of herself in a leopard two-piece on holiday in Bora Bora on her social media over the weekend, then told fans she managed to pull off an epic surprise for her mum on Mother's Day.

Alongside a picture of herself cuddling up to her mum Dianna De La Garza, Demi wrote: "For Mother’s Day my cousin @crowe4sho surprised my mom and she LOVED it!!! Mom - I am beyond grateful to have you as my momma. I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my mother you’ll be. I love you so much. Also Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing momma’s out there!!"

She also shared a video of her mum walking into the room and seeing her cousin Jordan there, with Dianna then commenting: "This made me cry. I’m so thankful I had all my girls together in one place today, I don’t take that for granted EVER. I love you so much... and Jordan too!!!"