Ciara shares unseen footage of wedding and daughter's birth in music video

Ciara has shared never-before-seen footage of her wedding to Russell Wilson and the birth of their daughter in her new music video.

The 33-year-old surprised fans when she dropped the candid seven minute video for her new single Beauty Marks, which she released earlier this week (ends12May19).

The video begins with unseen footage of the singer's 2016 wedding to the American footballer, showing her wearing a custom Roberto Cavalli dress as she stands alongside her husband-to-be at the altar.

The couple's extravagant nuptials were held at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, and featured a star-studded guestlist, including Ciara's close friend Jennifer Hudson.

As the clip continues, it shows highlights from the big day, including the exchanging of vows, their walk down the aisle and their first dance as husband and wife. Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn – who she shares with former partner Future – is seen sweetly serving as ring bearer.

The Goodies hitmaker, who directed the music video, also takes fans back to the day she gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson in April 2017.

Capturing the moment that the singer and Russell meet their daughter for the first time, the video also shares Future's adorable reaction to meeting his baby sister.

Throughout the intimate video, Ciara tearfully sings her emotional lyrics about finding unconditional love after past pain.

"'Cause you take me as I am / And I take you as you are / With your heart in weathered hands / And the bruises on my heart / That make me who I am / That make you who you are / Baby, when you take my hand / You show me that my scars are beauty marks," she croons.